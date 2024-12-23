Palmeiras to rival Betis for Barcelona striker Roque

Palmeiras are launching a bid for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Roque only moved to Barca a year ago from Athletico Paranaense and is currently on-loan with Real Betis.

Advertisement Advertisement

Betis are open to keeping hold of Roque long-term in a permanent transfer. However, should Barca be willing to sell, they will face competition.

UOL Esporte says Palmeiras are also showing interest in Roque.

But at the same time, any return to Brazil should not be an easy matter.

Palmeiras are willing to offer €20m to bring the 19 year-old back to Brazil next month. Roque has a deal with Barca to 2031.