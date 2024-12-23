Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Zarandona: Rayo Vallecano centre-forward De Tomas a dressing room timebomb
Man City boss Guardiola details plans for winter market

Palmeiras to rival Betis for Barcelona striker Roque

Carlos Volcano
Palmeiras to rival Betis for Barcelona striker Roque
Palmeiras to rival Betis for Barcelona striker RoqueLaLiga
Palmeiras are launching a bid for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

Roque only moved to Barca a year ago from Athletico Paranaense and is currently on-loan with Real Betis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Betis are open to keeping hold of Roque long-term in a permanent transfer. However, should Barca be willing to sell, they will face competition.

UOL Esporte says Palmeiras are also showing interest in Roque.

But at the same time, any return to Brazil should not be an easy matter.

Palmeiras are willing to offer €20m to bring the 19 year-old back to Brazil next month. Roque has a deal with Barca to 2031.

Mentions
LaLigaVitor RoqueBarcelonaPalmeirasBetisAthletico-PRFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis tracking Barcelona striker Victor
Real Betis striker Roque: I used Vini Jr as role-model
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis