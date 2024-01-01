Real Betis coach Pellegrini leaves door open to Guido return

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini isn't shutting the door on Guido Rodriguez returning.

The Argentina midfielder has come off contract at Betis and remains a free agent.

Pellegrini said, "Losing important players like Guido always alters the capacity of the squad.

"It is the responsibility of the players we have to reach the level that Guido had. It is an important loss that we hope we can make up for with our young players.

"Will he come back? Nothing in life is one hundred percent disposable, even less so a player who is still without a team and who we know, but I don't want to focus on players who are not with Betis."