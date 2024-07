Guido unsure of next move after leaving Real Betis

Guido Rodriguez has declared himself in "no man's land" after leaving Real Betis.

The Argentina midfielder came off contract at Betis on Sunday and admits he no new club lined up.

Guido has been linked with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

But he says, "I don't know what will happen to my future, things are still not clear.

"I know it's not ideal, I'm the first one who has had a bad time.

"I don't know what will happen to me in the future, I hope for the best."