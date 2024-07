Atalanta move for Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez

Atalanta are moving for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international's current deal expires at the end of the month.

And Sport says Atalanta is moving for the Bosman prospect.

The 30-year-old will soon have an offer on the table from the Italians.

The offer from Atalanta is expected to be close to what Rodriguez's camp has been seeking.