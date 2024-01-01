Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Betis announce departure of Rodriguez

Real Betis announce departure of Rodriguez
Real Betis announced departure of Rodriguez
Real Betis announced departure of RodriguezLaLiga
Real Betis have announced the departure of Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina midfielder has just come off contract and Betis have confirmed he will not be signing a new deal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Iberian club announced: "Rodriguez will not continue with Real Betis next season."

After four and a half seasons, his contract expired yesterday. He is currently with Argentina at the Copa America in the United States.

A move to Barcelona was expected, but a Bosman move fell through amid suggestions of concerns over the club's financial issues.

Mentions
Rodriguez GuidoBetisBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agents offer Real Betis attacker Diao to Barcelona
Atalanta move for Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez
Real Betis big winners from Palace signing Riad