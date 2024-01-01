Real Betis announce departure of Rodriguez

Real Betis have announced the departure of Guido Rodriguez.
The Argentina midfielder has just come off contract and Betis have confirmed he will not be signing a new deal.
The Iberian club announced: "Rodriguez will not continue with Real Betis next season."
After four and a half seasons, his contract expired yesterday. He is currently with Argentina at the Copa America in the United States.
A move to Barcelona was expected, but a Bosman move fell through amid suggestions of concerns over the club's financial issues.