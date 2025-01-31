Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has welcomed new arrival Antony.

The winger has joined Betis on-loan from Manchester United to the end of the season.

Antony is in the frame to make his debut on Sunday against Athletic Bilbao and Pellegrini said in today's preview: "His signing is very important.

"He is a player of great quality, as he has shown throughout his career. Manchester United bought him for a significant amount, but for various reasons he was unable to succeed and he is coming here with all the hope and demands of doing so. He could be a very important player for us.

"We want the speed he has, in one-on-one situations, he can score without being a natural goalscorer... With a right wing that is somewhat vacated, we need a striker on that side."