Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move

Manchester United management haven't written off Antony as a future prospect.

Antony moved to Real Betis yesterday on-loan to the end of the season.

And the Mirror says part of the deal includes a penalty clause should Antony not make a set number of appearances during his spell.

United's insistence on the clause suggests management will be taking a keen interest on the Brazil international's form and progress in LaLiga.

Betis, meanwhile, will be covering 84 per cent of Antony's wages during his time in Seville.