Real Betis coach Pellegrini: Isco injury a fundamental loss LaLiga
Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits they won't see Isco until the New Year.

Isco went under surgery on a leg fracture this week.

Pellegrini said today: "Isco ... It's difficult to give a time frame for this, but it should be similar, around three or four months.

"It cannot be ignored that Isco's loss is a fundamental loss because of what he showed on the pitch, not because of his name or his career."

The Chilean added, "Unfortunately, Rodri also left in that position , as he was doing his job on the outside and on the inside. Iker (Losada) arrived and now (Giovani) Lo Celso has arrived. It will depend on the performance of the squad.'

