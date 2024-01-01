Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

Real Betis great Joaquin admits eyeing off presidency

Real Betis great Joaquin admits eyeing off presidency
Real Betis great Joaquin admits eyeing off presidency
Real Betis great Joaquin admits eyeing off presidencyLaLiga
Real Betis great Joaquin admits he's eyeing off the club's presidency.

Joaquin is currently working as part of the club's recruitment team after last season's retirement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he admitted to El Hormiguero: "Taking that role must be the best thing. After being a footballer, as in my case, I have achieved many dreams, I am still linked to the club and I am part of it as a member of the technical directorship.

"I feel comfortable and important and useful, but being the president of Betis must be fantastic. It is a step that if tomorrow happens, well...".

Joaquin was keen to point out that he has no intention of "stealing" Angelo Haro's job.

"No, no, no. Not at all, not at all, not at all, not at all, not at all," he was quick to add.

Mentions
LaLigaBetisJoaquin
Related Articles
Pellegrini faces Betis selling Rodri to Qatar
Betis midfielder Rodri flying to Qatar after Al Arabi offer accepted
CONFIRMED: Real Betis made attempt for Man Utd midfielder Eriksen