Real Betis great Joaquin admits eyeing off presidency

Real Betis great Joaquin admits he's eyeing off the club's presidency.

Joaquin is currently working as part of the club's recruitment team after last season's retirement.

And he admitted to El Hormiguero: "Taking that role must be the best thing. After being a footballer, as in my case, I have achieved many dreams, I am still linked to the club and I am part of it as a member of the technical directorship.

"I feel comfortable and important and useful, but being the president of Betis must be fantastic. It is a step that if tomorrow happens, well...".

Joaquin was keen to point out that he has no intention of "stealing" Angelo Haro's job.

"No, no, no. Not at all, not at all, not at all, not at all, not at all," he was quick to add.