Ruibal signs new deal with Real Betis

Aitor Ruibal has signed a new contract with Real Betis.

The wing-back has penned a new deal to 2028.

Ruibal joined Betis from L'Hospitalet to reinforce the reserve team as a centre forward. However, since then he has become a key player for the senior team thanks to his versatility.

His previous deal was due to expire in June.

The new agreement will see Ruibal remain a Betis player to the age of 32.