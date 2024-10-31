Real Betis coach Pellegrini: I urged Abde to stay; I'm happy he renewed

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is delighted with Ez Abde's new contract.

The winger has penned a new deal to 2029 this week.

Pellegrini said, "He is a player who is improving, he progresses according to his age. Is very open to continue improving his qualities, he has many but then you have to know how to take them to the field and he is demonstrating it in the matches.

"I am very happy for him and for his renewal.

"I'm not surprised by his level because I see him train every day and we know his conditions, then it depends on the footballer's ability to listen to improve. Many thought that he had to go out, I told him that he should continue here to keep moving forward and it is the path he has chosen."