Abde Ezzalzouli has signed a new contract with Real Betis.

The Morocco international winger has started this season with four goals and two assists in 15 games.

Now Real Betis announces on its official website that Ezzalzouli has extended his contract until the summer of 2029.

The 22-year-old also managed to score a goal in 14 competitive matches for former club Barcelona at senior level.

Ezzalzouli left Barca for Betis in 2023.