Real Betis winger Abde: Atletico Madrid copped our incredible first-half

Real Betis winger Ez Abde admits he enjoyed victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Betis won 1-0 thanks to Jose Gimenez's early own goal.

However, Betis had 15 shots in the first 45 minutes, above their average.

Abde was chosen as MVP on the day and said: "With all the chances we had... I hit the post, several shots went wide... This is Betis, in the end they kept going until the end and thank God we won.

"Sometimes they come out and you score, and other times you have to try more times for it to work."

Shortly before the half hour mark, the winger could have extended the lead on the scoreboard with a shot that hit the crossbar.

"We had an incredible first half. We pushed hard, we had chances... we were very good," Abde admitted.

It's three points that allow Betis to sleep in European positions.

"We take it game by game, trying to win every game we face and that is what the manager instils in us, to work hard and give 100 percent."

And on the fans, he added: "It's crazy. Whether we're doing well or not, they're with us and it's a plus."