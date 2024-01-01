Tribal Football
Real Betis coach Pellegrini eager for more additions

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits he'd like to see more additions.

Pellegrini also insists William Carvalho will not be leaving.

He said, "There is not much movement but there is still work to be done to have a balanced squad, players with a hierarchy that allows us to maintain high objectives during the season. 

"We are working on that. We have the requirement of trying to have a competitive squad to do the most in the three competitions that we are going to play. There are not many moves but there is still something to be done."

On Carvalho, he added: "He is part of the squad, a very important player. It would take a large amount of money to replace a player of his category, but I don't want to focus on my own names."

