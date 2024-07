Ceballos performs U-turn at Real Madrid

Dani Ceballos is ready to stay with Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been linked with former club Real Betis for the new season.

But despite being informed he will only have a bit-part role, Ceballos is prepared to stay.

Marca says Ceballos has informed Real chiefs he only wants to continue with the Los Merengues, no matter how little he plays.

Real were prepared to sell the midfielder, but won't force him out the door.