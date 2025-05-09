Real Betis star Antony celebrates reaching ECL final: I've been through difficult times

Real Betis attacker Antony was thrilled with his performance after helping the club reach the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night.

Antony scored and laid on Ez Abde's goal in the 2-2 draw at Fiorentina last night as Betis won their semifinal 4-3 on aggregate.

Afterwards, the Manchester United loanee said: "I'm a little tired, but happier than tired. The game? It was great. We knew how difficult the match was. We had to enjoy the moment, being in a final, so we had to celebrate with the fans.

"I feel very happy, my family and I know what we went through three or four months ago to be living this moment today. I am living a dream because I have been through a lot in my personal life, it has changed now, I am very grateful to God for everything to be living this moment for me and my family.

"I have cried a lot, with my mother, with my wife, with my sister, with my brother, because we went through very difficult times to be enjoying this moment today."

I've been through difficult times

Antony continued: "Yes, yes, when the match is over, the emotion comes because it's joy and relief too because I've been through difficult times in my life and today I'm experiencing an incredible moment, not only on the pitch, but also as a family, which is very important, and I feel very happy."

On the game in Florence and his performance overall, the Brazil international added: "It was a very difficult match, we had to pay more attention to set pieces, but oh well... It can't happen again, but in a semi-final everything happens, we scored, they conceded two, but the important thing is that we're together.

"This group, the players, the staff, is incredible, that's what this dressing room is like, everyone united. What happened with the full-back is part of the game, we talked afterwards normally, we both wanted to win, but I respect everyone."