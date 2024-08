Real Betis chief Joaquin: Roque signing was easy

Real Betis chief Joaquin says Vitor Roque won't be their last signing.

Roque has joined this week on-loan from Barcelona.

Joaquin told Radio Marca: "This Wednesday there is a scheduled trip.

"The market is still open. The last few days is where many things are done."

The last to arrive was Roque, about whom he said: "Vítor's signing was easy. He said he wanted to play at Betis and stepped forward."