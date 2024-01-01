Real Betis chief Fajardo: We tried for Ceballos on deadline day

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo says a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will eventually happen.

Ahead of kickoff to yesterday's defeat at Real Madrid, Fajardo confirmed their attempt for Ceballos on deadline day.

He told DAZN: "A real option in the final hours of the transfer market.

"Today Dani has a contract with Real Madrid and we wish him the best, hopefully in the future everything can happen so that Dani can return home."

On having Joaquin as part of Betis' rectruitment team, Fajardo also stated: "Having Joaquín at my side is a pleasure because of everything he means, because of everything he has given to the entity, because of everything he gives. He is another link in a chain of team functioning."