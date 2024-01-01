Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with double in victory over Betis

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was delighted with his double in victory over Real Betis.

Mbappe struck both goals in the 2-0 win.

He later said, “I was looking forward to scoring in this legendary stadium, the best in the world, but the most important thing was the win. Following the game in Las Palmas we knew we had to win and we did just that. It was a tough game, like every game, but we are Real Madrid and we got the win in the end.

“Brahim started the move, then Rodrygo passes it to Valverde and he plays me in with an incredible back-heel. I'm there, I feel that the ball is going to arrive and I score the goal.

“We need to win against big teams to gain confidence. We need to play with confidence and stick together. Other teams are winning too and it's very important that we do too.

“I've been very happy since I've arrived. People are very nice to me, even when I didn't score. Three games without scoring for a lot of people isn't much, but for me, it's a lot. The people at the club, the players and the fans have always been behind me. They trust me to score goals for this badge."