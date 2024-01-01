Real Betis chief Fajardo: Roque always our first choice

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo feels their squad is in good shape after the closure of the summer market.

Fajardo was speaking after Nabil Fekir's sale to Al Jazira of the UAE was confirmed.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "We were expecting a busy market, we had hinted at it in some interviews because Betis had had a positive year, once again achieving the goal of playing in Europe and that puts the players in the spotlight.

"I didn't expect movements of such magnitude, operations have been carried out that I wasn't aware of could happen like those of Nabil (Fekir) or Germán (Pezzella), but these are situations that arise, the player expresses his will and the club is obliged to listen to it and attend to it as a last resort."

On the arrival of Barcelona loanee Vitor Roque, he also said: "We have perhaps lost a bit of a more upright player, but looking at the first few games of the League, I think we are a Betis that is more vertical in the final metres, more aggressive, more supportive in our efforts. Vitor has always been the number one option for us and for (coach Manuel) Pellegrini too.

"Betis was linked with various attackers who had nothing to do with Vitor's profile. We always mentioned a striker in the area, the arrival of Vitor is a reason for joy because the signing of a first choice has been completed."