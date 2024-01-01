Fekir explains leaving Betis for Al Jazira

Nabil Fekir admits leaving Real Betis was never a long-term plan.

The midfielder left Betis last month for the UAE's Al Jazira.

Advertisement Advertisement

He revealed, "It was a matter of hours and it happened quickly. After the game in Vitoria I had my mind here but... I was thinking about staying the whole year.

"Suddenly an offer comes, an opportunity. I talk to the family, the club also thinks it is a good thing and it is done."

Fekir spent five years with Betis.

“I'm going to miss Betis, for sure. It's been five years and the good times we've had are not quickly forgotten. Betis has given me more than I've given Betis. I wish them the best. I hope they continue to be at the top and I hope they win more titles.”