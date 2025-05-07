Real Betis chief Alarcon reveals new plans for Man Utd loanee Antony

Tribal Football
Real Betis chief exec Ramon Alarcon has reaffirmed plans to keep hold of Antony.

On-loan from Manchester United, Antony's impact has convinced Betis to pursue a new deal for the Brazil international. A permanent transfer has been raised - as has extending his loan into next season.

Alarcon told Estadio Deportivo: "Manchester has great respect for us and we are in a good position for another potential loan for Antony.

"Although it is clear that if someone comes with a lot of money, United will want to get their investment back.

"We have shown that we are a team that makes players grow - apart from that, we also have to highlight Antony's own commitment to the club."

