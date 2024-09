Real Betis blow as Isco due surgery

Real Betis midfielder Isco is facing fresh surgery.

It's been confirmed Isco will go under the knife to correct a leg injury suffered in preseason.

Advertisement Advertisement

Isco is yet to appear for Betis this term.

And he now faces another 3-4 months on the sidelines in recovery once he undergoes his operation.

It's a heavy blow for Betis, with Isco enjoying an outstanding six months last season after joining in January.