CONFIRMED: Real Betis made attempt for Man Utd midfielder Eriksen

Real Betis made an attempt for Christian Eriksen on Friday's deadline day, it has been confirmed.

It emerged Betis made attempts for Manchester United pair Eriksen and Antony as they sought loan deals for both.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported: "Real Betis had approached Man United for Christian Eriksen as last minute target ahead of Deadline Day.

"No chance for move as there was no agreement on player and club side, but Betis tried.

"No formal bid was sent by Ajax to Man United for Eriksen, despite several links."