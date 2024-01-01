Tribal Football
RB Leipzig in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid for Vermeeren
RB Leipzig are emerging as favourites to land Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

On a deal to 2029 with Atletico, the Belgian has been made available for loan this summer with management eager to find him regular senior football.

Marca says RB Leipzig are now in advanced talks to take Vermeeren off Atletico's hands for the season.

It's understood RBL are attempting to include a permanent option in the deal.

Vermeeren was left out of Sunday's win against Girona.

