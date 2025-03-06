Rayo Vallecano striker Eto'o explains relationship with Barcelona legend father

Rayo Vallecano striker Etienne Eto'o insists he has a good relationship with his father, Samuel Eto'o.

Eto'o Jr recently broke into the Valladolid first team and is in line to feature against Real Madrid this weekend.

There have been reports that Etienne has little to do with his Barcelona legend father, but he insists: "The relationship with him now is very good, that mental stability has benefited me a lot because it has coincided with my best moment.

"For me, having my father's surname is a source of pride and I know that he is super proud and excited about this new stage of my life."

Etienne also said on Radioestadio Noche: "Seeing everything my father has been able to achieve, coming from nothing...for me he is a role model and his example helps me to keep going because I have always wanted to be a footballer."

He added, "This whole year has been a dream. I'm very grateful to Íñigo (Perez, coach) who saw something in me to give me this opportunity."