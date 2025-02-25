Eto'o reflects on big weekend after Rayo debut and B team hat-trick

Etienne Eto'o has reflected on a special weekend for his career with Rayo Vallecano.

The son of the Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o, Etienne made his senior debut for Rayo in defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, Eto'o returned to start for Rayo B against former club CUC Villalba and scored a hat-trick. He now has 21 goals in 23 games in the Tercera RFEF.

Afterwards, Eto'o posted to social media: "February 22, 2025 is the date when everything seemed to make sense , but the reality is that it all started much earlier.

"Since I was born with the innocence of a child and driven by the inspiration of my father, there was no field, yard, park or garage that escaped me . Since childhood, the question accompanied me: What do you want to be when you grow up?

"A footballer, without knowing very well if it was perhaps politically correct or rather what I really wanted to be. Over the years I understood that no, I was forging a determination and unbreakable will to be a footballer."