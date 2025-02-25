Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino

Eto'o reflects on big weekend after Rayo debut and B team hat-trick

Carlos Volcano
Eto'o reflects on big weekend after Rayo debut and B team hat-trick
Eto'o reflects on big weekend after Rayo debut and B team hat-trickLaLiga
Etienne Eto'o has reflected on a special weekend for his career with Rayo Vallecano.

The son of the Barcelona hero Samuel Eto'o, Etienne made his senior debut for Rayo in defeat to Villarreal on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Then on Sunday, Eto'o returned to start for Rayo B against former club CUC Villalba and scored a hat-trick. He now has 21 goals in 23 games in the Tercera RFEF.

Afterwards, Eto'o posted to social media: "February 22, 2025 is the date when everything seemed to make sense , but the reality is that it all started much earlier.

"Since I was born with the innocence of a child and driven by the inspiration of my father, there was no field, yard, park or garage that escaped me . Since childhood, the question accompanied me: What do you want to be when you grow up?

"A footballer, without knowing very well if it was perhaps politically correct or rather what I really wanted to be. Over the years I understood that no, I was forging a determination and unbreakable will to be a footballer."

 

Mentions
LaLigaEto'o EtienneRayo VallecanoVillarreal
Related Articles
Son of a gun Eto'o proud of Rayo Vallecano debut
Villarreal coach Marcelino happy with battling win at Rayo
Bournemouth boss Iraola could replace Ancelotti once he leaves Real Madrid