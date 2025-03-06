Barcelona chief Deco: I support Neymar, but I think...

Barcelona sports chief Deco has played down claims of a move to re-sign Neymar from Santos.

It's been reported that Neymar's agent, Pini Zahavi, has been talking to Barca and Deco about the prospect this summer.

But Deco told El Chiringuito: "I support Neymar. I want him to be happy and his team needs him. Everyone who likes football needs to see a happy Neymar.

"Ney is an important player. I think that if one day a situation like this were to arise, it would be good for him and good for us.

"Neymar was a phenomenon who passed through here. He did what he did. He won what he won... Sometimes these stories don't repeat themselves. They can repeat themselves, you never know...

"But I think that this is not the time for Barcelona to think about Neymar, nor for Neymar to think about that."