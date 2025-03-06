Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confirm 2 stars will miss Real Sociedad clash whilst Amorim calls up Heaven
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: First-leg at Feyenoord very important
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Liverpool unleash Mohamed Salah on PSG

Barcelona chief Deco: I support Neymar, but I think...

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco: I support Neymar, but I think...
Barcelona chief Deco: I support Neymar, but I think...Saudi Arabia 2034
Barcelona sports chief Deco has played down claims of a move to re-sign Neymar from Santos.

It's been reported that Neymar's agent, Pini Zahavi, has been talking to Barca and Deco about the prospect this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Deco told El Chiringuito: "I support Neymar. I want him to be happy and his team needs him. Everyone who likes football needs to see a happy Neymar.

"Ney is an important player. I think that if one day a situation like this were to arise, it would be good for him and good for us.

"Neymar was a phenomenon who passed through here. He did what he did. He won what he won... Sometimes these stories don't repeat themselves. They can repeat themselves, you never know...

"But I think that this is not the time for Barcelona to think about Neymar, nor for Neymar to think about that."

Mentions
LaLigaNeymarBarcelonaSantosFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick pushed about Neymar transfer rumours
Cury says Neymar "wants return" as Barcelona set goalscoring challenge
LaLiga president Tebas can see Messi Barcelona return: But Neymar...?