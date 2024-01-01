Tribal Football
Rayo Vallecano sports chief Cobeno admits James "boom" for club
Rayo Vallecano sports chief David Cobeno says they're delighted to be counting on James Rodriguez this season.

Cobeno has likened the impact of James to former Rayo star Radamel Falcao.

He said, "These players who are internationally known and have a huge legion of followers, we knew that it would have a big impact.

"We have to handle it in the best way. We already had the example of Falcao and with James it will be the same. At first it will be a 'boom' for everyone, but little by little the mood will go down and everything will return to a normal level.

"The player is delighted, we are all delighted to be able to bring things back to normal."

