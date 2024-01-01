Rayo Vallecano coach Perez refuses to bow to pressure over James

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez remains coy over his plans for James Rodriguez.

Fans are pushing Perez to begin starting James in games.

But ahead of their clash with Leganes tomorrow, Perez said: “Any scenario is ideal to see a Rayo Vallecano player. The stadium will be full and we will appreciate it and need it. You know that I make the lineups based on what the team needs and not based on the context.

"My job is to analyse the match and based on that, I will make the lineup.

I said I was a coach who didn’t interfere with which player I wanted and which I didn’t. There are people at the club who are in charge of that and they are doing it very well and my obligation is to transform the level of the players I have.

"Regarding James, I was very clear. He is a player I love, a world-class player, the best in the Copa America. I haven’t said anything else contrary to that. I am delighted that he is here but I am making my point clear. He comes from a long period of inactivity and we don’t want to risk injury."