Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa insists they weren't rejected by Memphis Depay.

The former Atletico Madrid striker signed for Corinthians this week, having been linked with Rayo.

But Presa says: "It wasn't close, it was an option, but someone would have had to be sold. There was interest in some of our forwards like (Raul) De Tomas and others, but the offers didn't satisfy us and we couldn't accept them. We're happy with the team we have, we don't lack anyone."

On James Rodriguez, who has not yet been officially presented to the press, Presa continued: "I don't know how to tell you, let's see what we'll do, now we are in full competition, we give priority to the sporting side.

"We don't know what we'll do, we'll come to an agreement so that the player feels comfortable. He will return from a long trip after playing two games with his national team, one of them in very hot and humid conditions in Barranquilla. We will take care of him, so that he can give more during the season.

"He has two more trips to Colombia between now and the end of the year."