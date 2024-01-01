James lays out Rayo Vallecano ambitions: Europe and Copa del Rey

James Rodriguez is convinced Rayo Vallecano can go for Europe this season.

The former Real Madrid star made his debut for Rayo last week and feels ready to make a first start since his arrival.

"Everyone knows that it is a championship that I love very much, I played well here. It was also a reason to return," James told AS.

The choice of Vallecas came about thanks to a conversation with the president of the club, as acknowledged by Martin Presa himself, who called the Colombian directly to ask him to make the move.

"He called me and we spoke, it was not easy, but in the end it happened," continued James.

"We have the team to compete. I think we can finish in the top six. It's a team with a lot of talent.

"In the Copa del Rey, to go as far as possible, and why not, to win it?"