Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis draw in four-goal thriller

Antony of Real Betis battles for possession with Alvaro Garcia of Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis came from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Rayo Vallecano, meaning Los Franjirrojos have failed to win eight of the 12 home LaLiga games in which they have scored first this season.

There was a slight delay to kick-off due to a problem with Augusto Batalla’s goal, but neither team wasted any time in looking to assert themselves in a vital match for their respective European aspirations.

Pedro Diaz was leading Los Franjirrojos’ search for an opener, although he sent one wild effort off-target and saw two other attempts blocked inside the quarter-hour.

Abde Ezzalzouli worked Batalla with a speculative strike in the 20th minute, but the first blow suffered by either side was Youssouf Sabaly going off shortly after having hurt his shoulder in the early stages.

Antony and Cucho Hernandez then each fired a shot off-target, before Isco’s free-kick was deflected over by Rayo’s wall.

Having overcome the pressure from Los Verdiblancos, the hosts went ahead in the 38th minute when Adrian could only tip Diaz’s outrageous strike onto the crossbar and Jorge De Frutos followed in to head home the rebound.

No follow-up was needed for another eye-catching effort in the first half’s final seconds, as Florian Lejeune picked out the bottom corner directly from a free-kick.

Lejeune’s joy didn’t last long after the restart, though, as Hernandez turned away from the centre-back before sending his shot agonisingly out of Batalla’s reach after six second-half minutes.

Aitor Ruibal then blazed a shot over with Los Verdiblancos continuing to show intent, and Lejeune’s struggles continued as he fouled Abde to concede a penalty that Isco clinically converted.

Rayo responded well, but Diaz was thwarted by Marc Bartra and Pablo Fornals, shortly before Adrian rushed out well to stop Alvaro Garcia’s attempt and parried away Unai Lopez’s driven shot.

There was another delay late on due to an incident in the stands, and neither team could find a winner after play resumed.

As a result, Betis fail to record a victory for the third consecutive match across all competitions, but at least maintain the faintest of hopes of UEFA Champions League football as they sit five points behind Villarreal.

They also denied Rayo a third consecutive win, meaning Los Franjirrojos are only holding onto eighth thanks to their goal difference.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cucho Hernandez (Real Betis)

