Carlos Volcano
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez admits James "regret"
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez admits James "regret"
Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez admits regret over James Rodriguez's departure for Mexico's Club Leon.

James left for Leon this week after securing a release from his Rayo contract. The veteran choosing to leave after being frozen out this season by Perez.

But the Rayo coach insisted today: “I don't see James's departure as a relief. It has been a short period of time. He has behaved very well with everyone.

"I wish him the best.

“He came as MVP of the Copa América, I do self-criticism and I will have a regret because I have not been able to get the best out of him."

