Rayo Vallecano coach Perez admits James "regret"
Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez admits regret over James Rodriguez's departure for Mexico's Club Leon.
James left for Leon this week after securing a release from his Rayo contract. The veteran choosing to leave after being frozen out this season by Perez.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But the Rayo coach insisted today: “I don't see James's departure as a relief. It has been a short period of time. He has behaved very well with everyone.
"I wish him the best.
“He came as MVP of the Copa América, I do self-criticism and I will have a regret because I have not been able to get the best out of him."