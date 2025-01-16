Rayo Vallecano coach Perez admits James "regret"

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez admits regret over James Rodriguez's departure for Mexico's Club Leon.

James left for Leon this week after securing a release from his Rayo contract. The veteran choosing to leave after being frozen out this season by Perez.

But the Rayo coach insisted today: “I don't see James's departure as a relief. It has been a short period of time. He has behaved very well with everyone.

"I wish him the best.

“He came as MVP of the Copa América, I do self-criticism and I will have a regret because I have not been able to get the best out of him."