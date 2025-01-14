DONE DEAL: Rayo announce Leon agreement for James

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Rayo Vallecano have announced the departure of James Rodriguez for Club Leon.

Rayo confirmed the Colombia attacker has left for Mexico this week.

In a brief statement, they confirmed:  "Rayo Vallecano and Club León de México have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodríguez."

James managed just seven appearances for Rayo after arriving earlier this season in a free transfer from Sao Paulo.

He could make his Leon debut on Saturday against Atlas in the Clausura.

LaLigaRodriguez JamesRayo VallecanoClub LeonLiga MXFootball Transfers
