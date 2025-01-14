DONE DEAL: Rayo announce Leon agreement for James

Rayo Vallecano have announced the departure of James Rodriguez for Club Leon.

Rayo confirmed the Colombia attacker has left for Mexico this week.

In a brief statement, they confirmed: "Rayo Vallecano and Club León de México have reached an agreement for the transfer of James Rodríguez."

James managed just seven appearances for Rayo after arriving earlier this season in a free transfer from Sao Paulo.

He could make his Leon debut on Saturday against Atlas in the Clausura.