Aston Villa chief Monchi at Rayo to check on two targets

Aston Villa football chief Monchi was in the stands for Rayo Vallecano's win against Celta Vigo.

Marca says Monchi was in Madrid to check on two specific transfer targets.

Celta defender Oscar Mingueza and Rayo wing-back Andrei Ratiu were the two players Monchi was focused on.

Both defenders have been linked with Villa over the past six months.

Asked about Monchi's presence after the match, Celta coach Claudio Giraldez said: "He is a sporting director who is attentive to the football landscape. He will have his reasons."