Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale
Man City and Lens AGREE Khusanov terms

Aston Villa chief Monchi at Rayo to check on two targets

Carlos Volcano
Aston Villa chief Monchi at Rayo to check on two targets
Aston Villa chief Monchi at Rayo to check on two targetsLaLiga
Aston Villa football chief Monchi was in the stands for Rayo Vallecano's win against Celta Vigo.

Marca says Monchi was in Madrid to check on two specific transfer targets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Celta defender Oscar Mingueza and Rayo wing-back Andrei Ratiu were the two players Monchi was focused on.

Both defenders have been linked with Villa over the past six months.

Asked about Monchi's presence after the match, Celta coach Claudio Giraldez said: "He is a sporting director who is attentive to the football landscape. He will have his reasons."

Mentions
LaLigaMonchiMingueza OscarRatiu AndreiRayo VallecanoAston VillaCelta VigoPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa place huge price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
Valencia express interest in Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic
Aston Villa open talks for Celta Vigo defender Mingueza