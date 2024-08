Rayo Vallecano back in for ex-Real Madrid star James

Rayo Vallecano remain in contact with James Rodriguez.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is a free agent after he and Sao Paulo parted ways earlier this month.

Now El Chiringuito says James is close to signing with Rayo Vallecano .

The parties have been negotiating for several months and are approaching a positive solution.

James has scored 28 goals in 106 internationals for Colombia.