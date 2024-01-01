Tribal Football
Norwich open talks with Real Madrid for Reinier

Norwich City are in talks with Real Madrid for midfielder Reinier Jesus.

The Brazilian spent last season on-loan with Frosinone in Serie A, where he impressed with the relegated club.

The Athletic says Championship club Norwich are now in talks with Real about a new loan for Reinier.

The Canaries see Reinier as a replacement for Jonathan Rowe, who has just been sold to Olympique Marseille.

Talks are now underway between Real and Norwich with the aim of a loan-to-buy arrangement.

