Norwich open talks with Real Madrid for Reinier

Norwich City are in talks with Real Madrid for midfielder Reinier Jesus.
The Brazilian spent last season on-loan with Frosinone in Serie A, where he impressed with the relegated club.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Athletic says Championship club Norwich are now in talks with Real about a new loan for Reinier.
The Canaries see Reinier as a replacement for Jonathan Rowe, who has just been sold to Olympique Marseille.
Talks are now underway between Real and Norwich with the aim of a loan-to-buy arrangement.