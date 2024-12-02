Rayo president Presa insists no-one pushing out De Tomas nor James

Rayo Vallecano president Raul Martin Presa insists no-one is pushing out attacking pair Raul de Tomas and James Rodriguez.

Ahead of the January market, James is being linked with Inter Miami and De Tomas with Espanyol.

Presa said today: "Raúl is an extraordinary player, possibly our best player with unquestionable quality, and for whatever reason this season has started a bit strangely. The team has done well, he has had bad luck, he had a couple of muscle problems.

"But we trust him and we count on him. He is an extraordinary player, we lack goals and he has them, so we hope to recover him as soon as possible."

On James, he continued: "We are not surprised that he is nominated, but the team is already there. Iñigo has opted for other players, luckily there is a lot of competition at Rayo Vallecano. Let's hope that when he leaves, if he has to leave, he gives us what he gave us. It is a luxury and we are delighted to have him. It is a luxury to have those players."

