Espanyol management standing by coach Gonzalez

Espanyol management are standing by coach Manolo Gonzalez.

Espanyol's hammering by Girona has put Gonzalez's position in doubt, says Marca.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, after crisis talks, the board are standing by the coach for now.

Gonzalez was also present at the meetings that took place in the early hours of the morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

He now will remain charge for the weekend trip to Celta Vigo, though a heavy defeat could force a different call from management.