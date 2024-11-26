Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd manager Amorim eyes Ait-Nouri in huge January transfer deal
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Zirkzee frustration: He must understand...
Amorim targets Sporting Lisbon's Quenda as first January signing for Man Utd
Man Utd UEFA call for Obi-Martin

Espanyol management standing by coach Gonzalez

Carlos Volcano
Espanyol management standing by coach Gonzalez
Espanyol management standing by coach GonzalezLaLiga
Espanyol management are standing by coach Manolo Gonzalez.

Espanyol's hammering by Girona has put Gonzalez's position in doubt, says Marca.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, after crisis talks, the board are standing by the coach for now.

Gonzalez was also present at the meetings that took place in the early hours of the morning at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque.

He now will remain charge for the weekend trip to Celta Vigo, though a heavy defeat could force a different call from management.

Mentions
LaLigaEspanyolGironaCelta VigoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Sevilla coach Machin takes charge of Umm Salal
Girona coach Michel delighted for Mivoski after victory over Espanyol: Best half-hour of season
Girona coach Michel: Facing Espanyol always something different