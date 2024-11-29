Inter Miami plan Jan move for Rayo Vallecano outcast James

Inter Miami are ready to pounce for Rayo Vallecano attacker James Rodriguez.

The Colombia star signed for Rayo earlier this season, but has struggled for minutes and could be on the move again in January.

Estadio Deportivo reports that James is ready to leave Rayo in January.

And there is interest from Major League Soccer and Inter Miami in particular .

The MLS club has been following James for a long time and hope to reach a deal during the winter market.

Inter already count on Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Luis Suárez and Jordi Alba.

