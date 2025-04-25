Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Raphinha and Barcelona hit new contract road-block
LaLiga
New contract talks between Barcelona and Raphinha have hit a road-block.

Sport says both parties are positive when it comes to a new agreement. However, there are two major challenges: Salary and length. 

Raphinha is currently under contract until the summer of 2027 and Barca want to extend it by another two years. 

The biggest problem, however, is regarding the salary package. Barcelona have presented an offer, but it's left Raphinha unimpressed.

There is no mention of the terms offered, but the parties are said to have agreed on a buyout clause of 80 million euros

