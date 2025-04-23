Tribal Football
Al-Hilal table massive contract offer to Barcelona star Raphinha
Saudi Pro League mega spenders Al-Hilal are ready to launch a bid for Barcelona star Raphinha.

The Brazil attacker is currently in career-best form, leading Barca to the top of the LaLiga table.

Sport says Raphinha's impact this season has brought him to the attention of Saudi football chiefs, where Al-Hilal are readying a bid.

Indeed, the Saudis are already in contact with Raphinha's minders and have tabled a contract package of four years worth over €200m in total.

Al-Hilal also plan to kickoff negotiations with Barcelona and are ready to pay €100m to convince them to sell.

Raphinha's current contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2027.

 

