Arsenal readying swap offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha

Arsenal are readying a swap offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The London Evening Standard says, according to Spanish sources, the Gunners are making a move for the former Leeds United star.

Indeed, it's claimed Arsenal have offered £30m cash plus striker Eddie Nketiah for Raphinha.

Barca are ready to make a big sale this summer to ease financial concerns.

Along with Arsenal, Newcastle United are also interested in Raphinha this summer.