Ramos tribute to former Real Madrid teammate Pepe: A great man and warrior

Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to former Real Madrid teammate Pepe.

Pepe announced his retirement this week as he came off contract at Porto.

Ramos posted to social media: "A great man, a warrior with whom I was able to share many matches, triumphs and titles.

"It was a real pleasure to play alongside you, brother. There are few like you. Enjoy this new phase of your life, I wish you all the best, friend Pepe!"