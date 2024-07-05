Kroos: The four players who helped me most at Real Madrid

Tribal Football
Retired former Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has named the four teammates who helped him most at the club.

On his podcast, Kroos discussed those teammates who helped him settle when first joining Real.

He recalled: "I won't be fair because I will leave someone out, but if I have to name three, I will say Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Modric.

"Casemiro also helped me a lot."

Kroos officially hung up the boots last week after Germany's Euros campaign came to an end.

