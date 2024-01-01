Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?

Barcelona great Lionel Messi admits former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was his greatest rival.

Ramos has just announced he is leaving Sevilla this summer.

Inter Miami star Messi said: "With Sergio Ramos we argued a lot.

"He was the player I was most angry with. Then we were teammates, but in the Clasicos we always clashed. The Clasicos were intense."

Speaking on his nephew Tomas Messi's Youtube channel, Leo also said of learning English: "The truth is that I understand everything or almost everything. Little by little I'm starting to speak.

"I think this is what it's about, to ease the tension and encourage me to speak. I don't do it because I'm ashamed, but I think I could do it now."