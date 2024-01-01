Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?

Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?
Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?
Barcelona great Messi: Who was my most intense rival...?LaLiga
Barcelona great Lionel Messi admits former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was his greatest rival.

Ramos has just announced he is leaving Sevilla this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Inter Miami star Messi said: "With Sergio Ramos we argued a lot.

"He was the player I was most angry with. Then we were teammates, but in the Clasicos we always clashed. The Clasicos were intense."

Speaking on his nephew Tomas Messi's Youtube channel, Leo also said of learning English: "The truth is that I understand everything or almost everything. Little by little I'm starting to speak.

"I think this is what it's about, to ease the tension and encourage me to speak. I don't do it because I'm ashamed, but I think I could do it now."

Mentions
LaLigaMessi LionelRamos SergioBarcelonaReal MadridInter MiamiSevillaMLS
Related Articles
Messi: Pep's Man City best team in the world
Thiago Messi: I want to play with Yamal at Barcelona
Messi leaves Rosario Central disappointed