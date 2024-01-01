Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to Nacho

Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to Nacho
Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to Nacho
Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to NachoLaLiga
Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez.

It was announced yesterday that Nacho would be leaving Real when his deal expires at the end of the month. The defender is set to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forner Real captain Ramos posted to social media: “Dear Nacho, you are leaving, but you will always be part of the history of Real Madrid-  Congratulations on a brilliant journey.

"It was a pleasure to share a dressing room for so many years and experience together so many successes and unrepeatable moments. Also happy to see you as captain raise your ear (the Champions League trophy). A huge hug, brother. Always in my team!”

Al Nassr star and former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo also posted: “You are one of the heroes of the great history of Real Madrid. Be proud of what you achieved!”

Mentions
Fernandez NachoRamos SergioRonaldo CristianoReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo targets Casemiro, Nacho for Al-Nassr
Nacho says farewell to Real Madrid: I need to live one last and different experience with my family
Al Qadsiah next as Real Madrid announce Nacho departure