Real Madrid greats Ramos, Ronaldo pay tribute to Nacho

Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to departing Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez.

It was announced yesterday that Nacho would be leaving Real when his deal expires at the end of the month. The defender is set to sign for Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah.

Forner Real captain Ramos posted to social media: “Dear Nacho, you are leaving, but you will always be part of the history of Real Madrid- Congratulations on a brilliant journey.

"It was a pleasure to share a dressing room for so many years and experience together so many successes and unrepeatable moments. Also happy to see you as captain raise your ear (the Champions League trophy). A huge hug, brother. Always in my team!”

Al Nassr star and former Real teammate Cristiano Ronaldo also posted: “You are one of the heroes of the great history of Real Madrid. Be proud of what you achieved!”