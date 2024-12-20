Qarabag coach Gurbanov: Juninho wants to join Sevilla

Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov admits Juninho Vieira wants to join Sevilla.

Sevilla have had one offer for the striker rejected, but are expected to try again for the Brazilian.

Gurbanov said ahead of Qarabag's clash with Shamakhi: "Juninho wants to go to Sevilla.

"He has received offers in the past and did not accept them, but the one from Sevilla he really could not refuse.

"He told me that he could not sleep when he accepted and that if Qarabag and Sevilla reach an agreement, he will be happy."