Qarabag confirm Sevilla offer for Juninho

Qarabag have confirmed an offer from Sevilla has been received for Juninho.

Sevilla are seeking a new striker signing in January and a bid for Juninho has now been revealed.

Qafqazinfo contacted Qarabag CEO Emrah Celikel, who confirmed the Sevilla club's offer, but also sent a warning: "Yes, we have received an official offer from Sevilla for Juninho, but we do not agree, it is not possible to sell him now in winter.

"Everyone knows that he is a very important player for our club.

"But it is gratifying that a famous club like Sevilla is interested in a Qarabag player and at the same time shows us great respect."